Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $130.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QRVO. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

Shares of QRVO traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.52. 288,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,139. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $118.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.70 and a 200-day moving average of $89.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,999,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $280,923.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,026.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,702 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

