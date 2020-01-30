Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.8-7.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.89 billion.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $110.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.07. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $111.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.07.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

