Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Rambus in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rambus’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.06.

NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.02. 649,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,197. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.32. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. Rambus’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 428.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jae Kim sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $93,045.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,659.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $47,536.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,658.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,629 shares of company stock valued at $935,948. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

