Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given Focus List Rating at Argus

Argus reissued their focus list rating on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in a research note released on Wednesday, LiveTradingNews reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RJF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.86.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of RJF traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.84. 691,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,135. Raymond James has a one year low of $72.94 and a one year high of $97.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average of $85.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

In other Raymond James news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey E. Trocin sold 17,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $1,529,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $41,579.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,423.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,541. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Raymond James by 30.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 13.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Raymond James by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 200,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.