RChain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,634.00 (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, RChain has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. One RChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, OOOBTC, AirSwap and Bitinka. RChain has a total market capitalization of $9.77 million and approximately $3,634.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.37 or 0.03130360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00195259 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030394 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00123021 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain’s launch date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, ChaoEX, BitMart, IDEX, Kucoin, Bitinka, AirSwap and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

