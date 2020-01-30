Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.67

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.67 and traded as low as $10.16. Reading International shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 1,251 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RDI shares. ValuEngine raised Reading International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Reading International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.58 million, a PE ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter. Reading International had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Reading International in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Reading International by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Reading International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reading International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Reading International by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDI)

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

