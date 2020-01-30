RealTract Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. One RealTract token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Mercatox and IDCM. In the last seven days, RealTract has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. RealTract has a market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $25,693.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RealTract alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.45 or 0.03099156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00196070 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030428 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00122750 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About RealTract

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial . The official website for RealTract is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract

Buying and Selling RealTract

RealTract can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDAX and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RealTract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealTract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.