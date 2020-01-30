Red Cedar Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Red Cedar Capital LLC cut its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C comprises 2.7% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 128.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 686,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 119,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DISCK. BidaskClub raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 228,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,088. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 16.81%.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

