Red Cedar Capital LLC Sells 337 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Red Cedar Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,145,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,155,000 after buying an additional 94,081 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 582.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 13,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.70. 345,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,566,245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.62. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average of $29.85.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discovery Communications news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,219 shares in the company, valued at $12,022,869.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Malone purchased 2,670,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $74,840,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,317,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,211,774.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,705 over the last 90 days. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DISCA. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Imperial Capital raised Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

