Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 74,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

NYSE:C traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,624,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,624,677. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.30. The company has a market capitalization of $168.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

