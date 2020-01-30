Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 41,101 Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000. Bank of America accounts for about 1.3% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $523,079,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 25.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after buying an additional 4,055,592 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,903,000. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 110.6% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,266,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,642,000 after buying an additional 2,766,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after buying an additional 2,542,808 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.38. 39,664,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,636,520. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.