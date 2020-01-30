Red Door Wealth Management LLC Invests $218,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873,382 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,239,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,203,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,310,000 after buying an additional 51,498 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,687,000 after buying an additional 34,197 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,545,000 after buying an additional 72,427 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.62. The stock had a trading volume of 22,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,174. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $142.74 and a 12 month high of $193.40.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

