Red Door Wealth Management LLC Invests $882,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $180.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,858,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,983. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.94 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

