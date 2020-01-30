Red Door Wealth Management LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in First Horizon National by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 133,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in First Horizon National by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 101,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Horizon National by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 99,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 38,835 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in First Horizon National by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 91,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in First Horizon National by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 690,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,431,000 after buying an additional 311,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.31.

In other First Horizon National news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $483,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $16.26. 114,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,704,207. First Horizon National Corp has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

First Horizon National Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

