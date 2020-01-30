Red Door Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTX stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $153.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,846,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.49 and a 200-day moving average of $140.72. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $117.25 and a 12 month high of $155.53.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $956,294.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,163,321 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen started coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on United Technologies from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.27.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

