Red Door Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VV. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.26. 8,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,563. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.07 and its 200 day moving average is $140.53. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

