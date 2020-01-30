RED (RED) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One RED token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. RED has a market capitalization of $263,145.00 and $265.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00723603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009253 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007092 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034129 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000516 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

