Red River Resources (ASX:RVR) Trading Down 4.3%

Red River Resources Limited (ASX:RVR) shares were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.11 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.08), approximately 3,549,276 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.12 ($0.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.79 million and a PE ratio of 13.75.

In other news, insider Donald Garner 497,926 shares of Red River Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Red River Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral projects in Australia. It explores for zinc, copper, lead, gold, silver, and base metal deposits. The company focuses on the development of the Thalanga zinc project, which is located in the southwest of Charters Towers in Northern Queensland.

