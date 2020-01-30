Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.64

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.64 and traded as high as $33.76. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 7,035 shares traded.

RRGB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $430.11 million, a P/E ratio of -40.25, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $294.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $273,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Pace bought 7,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.37 per share, with a total value of $195,503.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,811.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $607,904 in the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

