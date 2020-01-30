Red Rock Resorts’ (RRR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RRR. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Union Gaming Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

RRR stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,525.47 and a beta of 2.08.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $465.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.74 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1,848.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

