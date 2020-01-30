Regeneus (ASX:RGS) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Shares of Regeneus Limited (ASX:RGS) rose 12.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$0.08 ($0.06) and last traded at A$0.08 ($0.06), approximately 224,368 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.07 ($0.05).

The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 million and a P/E ratio of -2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.08.

About Regeneus (ASX:RGS)

Regeneus Ltd, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in developing cell-based therapies for the human and animal health markets with a focus on osteoarthritis and other musculoskeletal disorders, and oncology and dermatology diseases. The company is developing its therapeutic products using its proprietary stem cell and immuno-oncology technology platforms.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit