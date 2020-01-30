Regeneus (ASX:RGS) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Shares of Regeneus Limited (ASX:RGS) rose 12.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$0.08 ($0.06) and last traded at A$0.08 ($0.06), approximately 224,368 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.07 ($0.05).

The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 million and a P/E ratio of -2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.08.

About Regeneus (ASX:RGS)

Regeneus Ltd, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in developing cell-based therapies for the human and animal health markets with a focus on osteoarthritis and other musculoskeletal disorders, and oncology and dermatology diseases. The company is developing its therapeutic products using its proprietary stem cell and immuno-oncology technology platforms.

