Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $146.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.49. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $139.83 and a fifty-two week high of $169.26.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGA. ValuEngine upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

In other news, CEO Anna Manning sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $626,293.85. Also, CEO Alka Gautam sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.86, for a total value of $426,757.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,434 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.