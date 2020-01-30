Renew (LON:RNWH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.50) price target on shares of Renew in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) price target on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Renew from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 507.50 ($6.68).

Get Renew alerts:

Shares of Renew stock traded down GBX 2.33 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 500 ($6.58). 394,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. Renew has a 1-year low of GBX 359.60 ($4.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 568 ($7.47). The company has a market cap of $376.65 million and a P/E ratio of 17.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 521.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 422.82.

Renew (LON:RNWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 40.40 ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 39.10 ($0.51) by GBX 1.30 ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Renew will post 3915.0002255 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.67 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Renew’s previous dividend of $3.83. Renew’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

Renew Company Profile

Renew Holdings plc provides multidisciplinary engineering services to the energy, environmental, infrastructure, and specialist building sectors in the United Kingdom. Its services in the energy sector include operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; nuclear decommissioning and decontamination; and specialist fabrication and manufacturing.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.