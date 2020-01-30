Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NRG Energy Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NRG Energy in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). NRG Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.61%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NRG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

NRG Energy stock opened at $37.16 on Thursday. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $43.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average is $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $528,996.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $3,951,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,372 shares of company stock worth $7,161,481. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 546,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,628,000 after acquiring an additional 117,364 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 797.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,606,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,844 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,008,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $3,651,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 143,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 24,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

