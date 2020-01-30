Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 30th (AF, ALGT, AMN, BA, BEI, CASH, CHRW, CP, CRUS, DBK)

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 30th:

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €11.50 ($13.37) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $186.00 to $182.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $68.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $370.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) was given a €120.00 ($139.53) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $42.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets to $76.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $263.00 to $280.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $264.00 to $271.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $80.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $75.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $52.00 to $65.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) was given a €7.00 ($8.14) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €23.50 ($27.33) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,870 ($50.91) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $25.00 to $31.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc from $28.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €38.00 ($44.19) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €8.80 ($10.23) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €16.50 ($19.19) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $263.00 to $248.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was given a $255.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $270.00 to $255.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $274.00 to $272.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price raised by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $245.00 to $285.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $244.00 to $263.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $250.00 to $246.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €78.00 ($90.70) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €51.00 ($59.30) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €26.50 ($30.81) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €63.00 ($73.26) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc from $77.00 to $88.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) was given a SEK 125 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $300.00 to $290.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $385.00 to $350.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $42.00 to $44.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets to $106.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $313.00 to $385.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc from $360.00 to $363.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $360.00 to $365.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $290.00 to $325.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $240.00 to $250.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $348.00 to $362.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $235.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $237.00 to $239.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $193.00 to $199.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $234.00 to $236.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $220.00 to $228.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $120.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $185.00 to $205.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $200.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $162.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $199.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc from $155.00 to $174.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $195.00 to $210.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $190.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $180.00 to $195.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $314.00 to $356.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $290.00 to $325.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc from $345.00 to $384.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $310.00 to $396.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $360.00 to $383.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $300.00 to $330.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $385.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $225.00 to $247.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target raised by Stephens from $220.00 to $240.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target increased by Argus to $235.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $5.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $75.00 to $78.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €13.50 ($15.70) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $110.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $122.00 to $124.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets to $153.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET) was given a €23.00 ($26.74) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $128.00 to $135.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 365 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 350 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €47.50 ($55.23) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RWE (FRA:RWE) was given a €37.00 ($43.02) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €76.00 ($88.37) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its target price raised by Stephens from $23.00 to $27.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $130.00 to $125.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $130.00 to $123.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Software (ETR:SOW) was given a €32.40 ($37.67) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $8.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) was given a €32.00 ($37.21) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc from $130.00 to $135.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $146.00 to $152.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $250.00 to $350.00. Roth Capital currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was given a $260.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $525.00 to $650.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $553.00 to $729.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $455.00 to $510.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was given a $410.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) was given a €53.00 ($61.63) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) was given a €48.00 ($55.81) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) was given a €57.00 ($66.28) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $35.00 to $34.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 135 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $11.00 to $10.00. Cowen Inc currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Air France KLM SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France KLM SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit