Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 30th (AF, ALGT, AMN, BA, BEI, CASH, CHRW, CP, CRUS, DBK)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 30th:

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €11.50 ($13.37) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $186.00 to $182.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $68.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $370.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) was given a €120.00 ($139.53) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $42.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets to $76.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $263.00 to $280.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $264.00 to $271.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $80.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $75.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $52.00 to $65.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) was given a €7.00 ($8.14) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €23.50 ($27.33) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,870 ($50.91) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $25.00 to $31.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc from $28.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €38.00 ($44.19) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €8.80 ($10.23) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €16.50 ($19.19) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $263.00 to $248.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was given a $255.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $270.00 to $255.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $274.00 to $272.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price raised by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $245.00 to $285.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $244.00 to $263.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $250.00 to $246.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €78.00 ($90.70) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €51.00 ($59.30) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €26.50 ($30.81) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €63.00 ($73.26) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc from $77.00 to $88.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) was given a SEK 125 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $300.00 to $290.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $385.00 to $350.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $42.00 to $44.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets to $106.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $313.00 to $385.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc from $360.00 to $363.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $360.00 to $365.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $290.00 to $325.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $240.00 to $250.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $348.00 to $362.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $235.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $237.00 to $239.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $193.00 to $199.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $234.00 to $236.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $220.00 to $228.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $120.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $185.00 to $205.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $200.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $162.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $199.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc from $155.00 to $174.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $195.00 to $210.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $190.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $180.00 to $195.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $314.00 to $356.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $290.00 to $325.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc from $345.00 to $384.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $310.00 to $396.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $360.00 to $383.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $300.00 to $330.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $385.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $225.00 to $247.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target raised by Stephens from $220.00 to $240.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target increased by Argus to $235.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $5.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $75.00 to $78.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €13.50 ($15.70) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $110.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $122.00 to $124.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets to $153.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET) was given a €23.00 ($26.74) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $128.00 to $135.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 365 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 350 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €47.50 ($55.23) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RWE (FRA:RWE) was given a €37.00 ($43.02) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €76.00 ($88.37) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its target price raised by Stephens from $23.00 to $27.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $130.00 to $125.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $130.00 to $123.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Software (ETR:SOW) was given a €32.40 ($37.67) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $8.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) was given a €32.00 ($37.21) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc from $130.00 to $135.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $146.00 to $152.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $250.00 to $350.00. Roth Capital currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was given a $260.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $525.00 to $650.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $553.00 to $729.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $455.00 to $510.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was given a $410.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) was given a €53.00 ($61.63) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) was given a €48.00 ($55.81) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) was given a €57.00 ($66.28) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $35.00 to $34.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 135 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $11.00 to $10.00. Cowen Inc currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

