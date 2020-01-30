Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Trading 0.2% Higher

Reserve Petroleum Co (OTCMKTS:RSRV)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $200.00 and last traded at $200.00, 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.53.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.73.

Reserve Petroleum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSRV)

The Reserve Petroleum Company engages in oil and natural gas exploration and development, and minerals management primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, and South Dakota. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working interests in 24.93 net gas wells; and 23.28 net oil wells located in 9,779 net producing acres.

