Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $155.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $168.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Restoration Hardware alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RH traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.49. 20,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,547. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.83. Restoration Hardware has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $243.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.74.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.54 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restoration Hardware will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Restoration Hardware news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 179,636 shares of Restoration Hardware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $41,659,384.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,032,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,465,608.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 4,500 shares of Restoration Hardware stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.67, for a total value of $1,078,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,419.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,288 shares of company stock valued at $86,851,467 in the last 90 days. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.