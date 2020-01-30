Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 137 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $32,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,532 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.70.

ADP traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,731,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $138.13 and a 12-month high of $179.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

