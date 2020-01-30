Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,759 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $29,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 596.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,128,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,970,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.17. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $47.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.