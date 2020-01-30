Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $39.64 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,310,052 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104,785 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $39,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 161.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.53.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,767,199. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.