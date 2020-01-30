Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 189 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $34,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $141.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,665.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,639,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,675 shares of company stock worth $1,316,633. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.55. 31,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.29. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $99.30 and a 12-month high of $140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.98 and a 200-day moving average of $130.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 66.23%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

