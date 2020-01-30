Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,782 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of Allstate worth $25,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,900,000 after buying an additional 308,356 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 674,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,254,000 after purchasing an additional 284,591 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,946,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 301,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,735,000 after purchasing an additional 189,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Allstate by 654.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 180,584 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Allstate news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,281. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.18. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $86.81 and a 12 month high of $119.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine cut Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.42.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

