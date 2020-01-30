Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 18,165 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,165 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $27,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 454.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 604.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 461.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $57,595.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,279,302.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 749,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,420,308.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,623. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James cut CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

CBRE Group stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.88. 1,004,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,283. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. CBRE Group Inc has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $61.98.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

