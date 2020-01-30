Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,327 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $37,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,592,000 after purchasing an additional 330,313 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,625,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,266,000 after purchasing an additional 209,723 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,519,000 after purchasing an additional 588,238 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,786,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,985 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.25. 634,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,202,959. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.97.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

