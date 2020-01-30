ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of RETO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.34. 282,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, tiles, river sand, and granite; ground works materials that assist in water absorption, flood control, and water retention; and landscape retaining materials that are used for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction.

