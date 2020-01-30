Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 7,352 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,352 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.38% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $16,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 20.5% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 873,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,345,000 after purchasing an additional 148,523 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,719,000 after buying an additional 166,267 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 542,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,355,000 after buying an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth $36,612,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 302.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 479,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,587,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $108,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,876,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,285 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,881. 28.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.46. 566,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.94. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52-week low of $64.59 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.50.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $76.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

