Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the December 31st total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of RMBI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,150. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $16.02.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 0.16%.

In related news, Director Harold T. Hanley III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 23.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Richmond Mutual Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, including multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.