Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RHI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,195. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on RHI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Robert Half International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. CL King began coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Earnings History for Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

