Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RHI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,195. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on RHI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Robert Half International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. CL King began coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

