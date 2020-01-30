Robert W. Baird Boosts Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target to $52.00

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of G stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.36. 20,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Genpact has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $45.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.49.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $193,298.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $514,961,079.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,742.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Genpact by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 36,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 223,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Genpact by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 280,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,856,000 after buying an additional 20,288 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

