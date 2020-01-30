Robert W. Baird Cuts Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $42.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.55.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $35.07 on Monday. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $40.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

