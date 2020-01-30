Robert W. Baird Reiterates Outperform Rating for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $390.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $310.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.00.

Shares of NOW traded up $23.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $336.66. The company had a trading volume of 629,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,809. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,870.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $187.01 and a 52-week high of $318.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,148.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,148. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $372,912.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,284,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

