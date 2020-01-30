Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Rollins has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Rollins has a payout ratio of 52.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rollins to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

Shares of NYSE ROL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.84. 382,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,965. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88. Rollins has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.15.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

