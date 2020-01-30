Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Purchases 50 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.9% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 482,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $83,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.32.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $208.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,490,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,355,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.30. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.30 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The stock has a market cap of $399.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.