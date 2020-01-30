Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Price Target Raised to C$1.90

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Cormark from C$1.80 to C$1.90 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 90.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ROXG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Roxgold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$1.65 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Roxgold from C$1.65 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Roxgold alerts:

Shares of Roxgold stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.00. 931,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,211. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.04. The stock has a market cap of $342.92 million and a PE ratio of 166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96. Roxgold has a 12 month low of C$0.79 and a 12 month high of C$1.42.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.