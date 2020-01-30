RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,710,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the December 31st total of 6,050,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

RR Donnelley & Sons stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 619,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,845. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. RR Donnelley & Sons has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $189.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.64.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. RR Donnelley & Sons’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,426,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 49,874 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 1,398,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 141,224 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 946,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 19,811 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

