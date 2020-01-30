Rupiah Token (IDRT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,056.00

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $96,463.00 and $3,056.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Rupiah Token token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00036526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $542.40 or 0.05679785 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00025327 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00128717 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016323 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002608 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00033608 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002901 BTC.

About Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a token. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 160,362,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,292,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.