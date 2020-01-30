Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Up 6.7%

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) shares shot up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.01 and last traded at $20.59, 531,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 99% from the average session volume of 266,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

Several research firms recently commented on RUTH. Raymond James upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Stephens set a $24.00 price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $577.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.19 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 46.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.