Ryanair (RYAAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Ryanair to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.
Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter. Ryanair had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, analysts expect Ryanair to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $87.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.27. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.
