Ryanair (RYAAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Ryanair to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter. Ryanair had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, analysts expect Ryanair to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $87.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.27. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Earnings History for Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

