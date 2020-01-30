Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €169.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €169.00 ($196.51) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SAF. Credit Suisse Group set a €162.00 ($188.37) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB reiterated a buy rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €148.55 ($172.73).

Shares of SAF stock traded down €2.45 ($2.85) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €147.60 ($171.63). 819,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €141.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €138.67. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($107.40).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

