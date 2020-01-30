Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70-1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.Sanmina also updated its Q2 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.65-0.75 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.35. 21,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Sanmina has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $34.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average is $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $274,306.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,910.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dennis Young sold 30,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,000,682.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,528.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 238,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,741,768. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.
