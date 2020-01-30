Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70-1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.Sanmina also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.65-0.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.35. 21,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Sanmina has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $34.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average is $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SANM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanmina from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $274,306.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,910.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dennis Young sold 30,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,000,682.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,528.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 238,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,741,768. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

